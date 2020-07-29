Signs of an early spring and a shortage of supply meant strong demand and rising prices for all classes of stock at Stortford Lodge store sale yesterday.

Lamb prices in particular were up $10 or more on last week for the yarding of about 7500 head of mostly ewe lambs.

The first pen of ewes with young lambs at foot made $91 all counted.

Another pen of heavy mixed-age ewes, run with ram, made $242.

Cattle prices were solid rather than spectacular for the offering of about 550 head.

Buyers were from Hawke's Bay with others from Waikato, Te Puke and Manawatu.

After almost 10 years this is my last sale report. It's been fun and now all that remains is for me to wish you all steadily rising prices without lockdowns, facial eczema, storms at lambing and calving and, especially, droughts.

Cattle - steers: R3, Moeangiangi Station, Waikare,35 ang, av weight, 469kg, 359c/kg, $1685/head; 15 ang, av weight, 484kg, 338c/kg, $1435/head; B Simmons, Puketapu, 21 ang, av weight, 424kg, 336c/kg, $1630/head; S Harper, Transport, Ohiti, five here-fries, av weight, 529kg, 312c/kg, $1652/head. R2, Aratiti Farm, Cricklewood, 15 ang, av weight, 503kg, 338c/kg, $1712/head; Marainanga Station, Akitio, five ang, av weight, 340kg, 308c/kg, $1050/head; N and M Sayers, Crownthorpe, 10 fries, av weight, 360kg, 276c/kg, $970/head.

Bulls: R2, Aomarama Station, Maraekakaho, 10 here-fries, av weight, 448kg, 279c/kg, $1250/head; 12 fries, av weight, 432kg, 282c/kg, $1220/head; 24 fries, av weight, 349kg, 272c/kg, $950/head; 15 here-fries, av weight, 332kg, 299c/kg, $995/head; 13 here-fries, av weight, 325kg, 296c/kg, $965/head; nine fries, av weight, 321kg, 263c/kg, $845/head; six fries-cross, av weight, 430kg, 255c/kg, $1100/head; Wallingford Station, Wallingford, 13 fries, av weight, 392kg, 295c/kg, $1160/head; six fries, av weight, 346kg, 297c/kg, $1030/head; K Foote, Tuai, five here, av weight, 403kg, 297c/kg, $1200/head. R1, T Pearce, Haumoana, nine fries, av weight, 137kg, 313c/kg, $420/head.

Heifers: R2, G and K Steenkamer, Maraetotara, 17 here-cross, av weight, 361kg, 283c/kg, $1025/head; 20 here, av weight, 309kg, 289c/kg, $895/head; R Thompson, Taihape Rd, 16 ang, av weight, 356kg, 280c/kg, $1000/head; Jessep Family Trust, Kaiwaka, 15 ang, av weight, 305kg, 280c/kg, $855/head; J Powdrell, Wairoa, 19 ang, av weight, 353kg, 288c/kg, $1020/head; 18 ang-here, av weight, 276kg, 297c/kg, $820/head; 23 ang, av weight, 283kg, 298c/kg, $845/head; 14 crossbred, av weight, 291kg, 257c/kg, $750/head; nine sth dev-cross, av weight, 296kg, 288c/kg, $855/head; R Wills, Dartmoor, six specklepark, av weight, 375kg, 242c/kg, $910/head; Tree Top, Kahuranaki, eight here-fries, av weight, 360kg, 289c/kg, $1045/head; Marainanga Station, Akitio, six ang-cross, av weight, 280kg, 269c/kg, $755/head; 11 ang-cross, av weight, 224kg 338c/kg, $760/head. R1, Bayview Station, Eskdale,34 ang, av weight, 147kg, 360c/kg, $530/head; 32 ang, av weight, 138kg, 408c/kg, $565/head; 22 ang, av weight, 118kg, 413c/kg, $490/head; Marainanga Station, Akitio, 27 ang and ang-here, av weight, 156kg, 370c/kg, $577/head.

Sheep - ewes: (SIL) Te Roto Farm, Takapau, 45 4/5yr, $172; Monson P/ship, Otamauri, 18 m/a, rwr, $168; M Gallagher, Raukawa, 14 m/a rwr, $242; unknown vendor, seven ewes, 11 lambs at foot, $91 all counted.

Lambs: D Hall, Longlands, 139 male, $181; Marainanga Station, Akitio, 95 male, $144; 423 ewe, $155; 94 ewe, $135.50; 65 ewe, $127.50; 35 male, $138; Parkwith Farm, Wairoa, 117 male, $139; 134 ewe, $136; 38 ewe, $116; Big Hill Station, Kereru, 261 c/o, $140; G and J McLennan, Oueroa, 152 c/o, $143; 167 ewe, $137.50; 94 ewe, $133.50; S and S Duncan, Elsthorpe, 63 male, $178; 97 male, $168; C McRae, Waiwhare, 227 male, $134.50; Clifton Station, Clifton, 337 ewe, $157; 461 ewe, $155; 118 ewe, $137; 40 ewe, $135.

Johnny Appleseed, St Georges Rd, 196 ewe, $151.50; J Powdrell, Wairoa, 270 ewe, $142; 169 ewe, $132; 233 ewe, $137; Motere Station, Omakere, 258 ewe, $135.50; 214 ewe, $116; 37 weth, $132; 107 ewe, $92; S and P Baker, Omakere, 152 ewe, $146; Rocky Basin, Kaiwaka, 81 ewe, $110.50; 194 ewe, $102; 50 ram, $115.50; Mangarouhi, Farm Rd, 76 ewe, $144; Netherton Station, Elsthorpe, 172 male, $156; 137 male, $150; B Harrison, Tukituki, 78 ewe, $137.

Stonehenge Trust, Whakapirau, 90 m/s, $110.50; J Ryan, Valley Rd, 51 ewe, $143; Est A W Parsons, Bush Rd, 109 ewe, $121; Belmont Station, Eskdale, 129 c/0, $122; 80 ewe b/f, $92; J and N Beeby, Crownthorpe, 111 ram, $107; D Ryan, Valley Rd, 35 male, $141; Bauckham P/ship, Salisbury Rd, 36 male, $145; Erepiti Station, Ruakituri, 44 m/s, $135.50; 31 m/s, $123.

Seafield Farm, Seafield, 74 m/s, $103.50; R Menzies, Ruahapia Rd, 50 ewe, $155; G and J Steenkamer, Maraetotara, 107 ewe, $114; Anewa Farm, Wairoa, 45 m/s, $136.50; Kiwikawa, Okawa, 43 ewe, $135; Woodbrooke, Ongaonga, 50 ewe, $127; Bayliss and Nichols, Kotemaori, 34 m/s, $143; Canning Est, Porangahau, 42 m/s, $120.50.

Prime sale

A quality line-up of cattle and lambs meant good prices at Monday's sale.

A feature of the cattle sale of 27 head was four pens of 600kg-plus angus oxen. In the lamb sale a pen of heavy male lambs made $212.

The small offering of ewes was showing signs of a prolonged feed shortage.

Cattle - oxen: (Ang, simm-cross, here-cross) Av weight, 560kg to 685kg, 290c/kg to 302c/kg, $1635/head to $2068/head.

Heifers: (Here-fries, ang-here) Weight, 425kg, 461kg, 260c/kg 270.5c/kg, $1149/head, $1200/head.

Sheep - ewes: Woolly, med, $131; light, $81 to $97.50. Slipe, good, $156; med, $130; light, $106.50; 2th, $134.

Lambs: Male, $91 to $212; ewe, $140 to $165; m/s, $128 to $180.50.