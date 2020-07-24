This week on the Best of The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Rabobank's Wes Lefroy, to take a look at world fertiliser prices.

This week's top interviews are:

Doug Avery:

The Resilient Farmer talks about hitting the road, mental health, and the future, if any, for strong crossbred wool.

Advertisement

Dr Tim Mackle:

Three years to the day since the discovery of the cattle disease, the chief executive of DairyNZ talks about the possibility of "beating Bovis" which would be a world first.

Derek Daniell:

We salute the 50th Anniversary of the Wairarapa Romney Improvement Group with one of New Zealand's leading sheep breeders. We also ponder politics, trees and tennis.

Wes Lefroy:

Is a Sydney-based Rabobank analyst who comments on world fertiliser prices being at a 10-year low - but for how much longer?

Jacinda Ardern:

We ask the PM what the heck is going on in the Beehive, has Winston back-stabbed her over Tiwai and when are we going to hear some serious economic policy with the election just over eight weeks away?

Advertisement

Chris Russell:

Our Australian correspondent discusses fornicating politicians, a lack of shearers and the ongoing Covid battle.