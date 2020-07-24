Today on The Country, Rowena Duncum asked Met Service Weather forecaster Lewis Ferris if we've seen the last of the snow.
On with the show:
Lewis Ferris:
Our Met Service Weather forecaster gives us an update on this week's weather and whether we've seen the last of the snow.
Don Carson:
The freelance rural commentator and PR man for the Forest Owner's Association takes a look at the Forest Amendment Bill which was passed yesterday in Parliament.
Tim Myers and Smiley Barrett:
Today's Norwood panel features the chief executive and the brand ambassador, who talk farming, footy, politics and flooding.
Barry Soper:
The past few days have been pretty hectic, but our political correspondent says it's not the weirdest week he has had to cover.
Martin Devlin:
We track down the elusive Mr Devlin to get his thoughts on the state of footy nowadays.
