Spring was definitely in the air at Stortford Lodge yesterday as store lamb prices rose again.

Buyers were clearly anticipating spring grass growth after all the rain of the last few weeks as the offering of about 5000 head sold to hot demand to Hawke's Bay buyers.

The appearance of the sun this week will spur grass growth and Hawke's Bay buyers were happy to spend money in anticipation.

The cattle sale of about 120 head was of mixed quality which was reflected in the prices.

PRICES

Cattle - steers: Belmont Station, Raetihi, 14 R3 ang, av weight, 480kg, 333c/kg, $1260/head; J Booysen, Te Pohue, 13 R1 simm-cross, av weight, 271kg, 259c/kg, $705/head.

Bulls: R2, Pukekautuku Farm, Okawa, 11 fries, av weight, 298kg, 252c/kg, $750/head; five ang-cross, av weight, 309kg, 242c/kg, $750/head.

Heifers: R2, Pond Valley, Crownthorpe, vic, 15 taurindicus, av weight, 376kg, 223c/kg, $840/head; six the same, av weight, 334kg, 184c/kg, $615/head; Belair Farm, Matapiro, eight ang, av weight, 254kg, 235c/kg, $600/head. R1, Floors Farm, Te Aute, 10 sth dev-cross, av weight, 138kg, 188c/kg, $260/head; four the same, av weight, 186kg, 230c/kg, $430/head; five the same, av weight, 117kg, 188c/kg, $420/head.

Sheep - ewes: (SIL) P and C Nesdale, Mangaorapa, 107 rom, $160; 24 rom, $150.

Lambs: Lowe Properties, Havelock North, 58 male, $150; 76 male, $166.50; Hill Sixty, Wairoa, 82 c/o, $156; Droxford Farm, Middleton Rd, 88 c/o, $120; 59 ewe, $120; 23 m/s, $142.50; 36 ewe, $104.50; Netherton Station, Elsthorpe, 163 ram, $146.50; 63 ram, $138.50; Waikare Station, Waimarama, 179 ram, $118.50; 89 ewe, $88; K2K, Tikokino, 90 ram, $116.50; B Matthews, Dannevirke, 61 male, $131; 73 ewe, $123.50; 91 ewe, $114; Salisbury Farm, Kereru, 109 c/o, $131; 211 ewe, $113.50; Tiromoana, Blackhead Rd, 28 ram, $145; Belmount Farm, Tukituki, 68 ram, $141; 46 ewe, $135; Kintail, Putorino, 86 ewe, $127.50; 158 ewe, $115; Makino Station, Dannevirke, $141.50; Tainui, Takapau, 203 b/f ewe, $141.50; 100 ewe, $126; Wineberry Farm, Havelock North, 99 ewe, $120; Otoi Farming Co, Putere, 199 ewe, $137; D Matches and Co, Glengarry, 63 ewe, $123.50; Stonehenge, Whakapirau, 58 m/s, $87.50; 33 m/s, $95; Beckford Holdings, Makaretu, 39 ewe, $127; Ardfert, Omakere, 105 ewe, $97.50; D Koster, Kinloch, 61 m/s b/f, $100.50.

Prime sale

A small yarding meant firm prices for ewes at Monday's sale.

The yarding of about 750 head was of better quality than last week and featured a number of two-tooths.

The lamb offering of about 280 lambs was also mostly of good quality and prices held.

There were only four cattle offered.

PRICES

Cattle - cow: (Ang) 525kg, 200c/kg, $1050/head.

Heifers: (Ang) Av weight, 395kg, 625kg, 200c/kg, 281c/kg, $790/head, $1756/head.

Sheep - ewes: Woolly, good, $161; med, $121 to $146; light, $106 to $114; slipe, good, $155, $161, med, $ $123; light, $116.50;2th slipe, $93 to $158; shorn, med, $139; light, $103; 2th, $132.50.

Lambs: Male, $136 to $176; ewe, $135, $151; m/s, $125.50, $154.