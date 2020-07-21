Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay celebrated "one giant leap for mankind" (New Zealand time) by playing some moon tunes.

On with the show:

Cameron Bagrie:

Is an independent economist who offers an opinion on the timing of the full Covid financial fallout, the strength of our banking system, whether to fix of float, and why dairy prices continue to astound and confound.

Jeremy Murphy:

Is a Tolaga Bay farmer whose family have been farming there since 1861. Today we discuss the ongoing problem of forestry slash being washed down from the hills behind one of New Zealand's most beautiful beaches.

Dr. Jacqueline Rowarth:

One of New Zealand's leading farming academics comments on Greenpeace's Agriculture and Rural Affairs Policy, disagreeing that New Zealand farmers could make a better living by switching to regenerative agriculture with a plant-based and organic focus.

Doug Avery:

The Resilient Farmer talks about hitting the road, mental health, and the future, if any, for strong crossbred wool.