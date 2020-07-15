Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay, Rowena Duncum and Sam "Lashes" Casey take a virtual trip to Fieldays.

On with the show:

Te Radar:

It's day one of our three-day Virtually There Fieldays here on The Country and who better to kick off proceedings than the voice of Mystery Creek.

Winston Peters:

The Deputy Prime Minister has some kind words for Todd Muller and even some respect for his replacement, Judith Collins. But when it comes to rural voters, he says they only have on real option!

Ben Noll:

NIWA weather forecaster says it's wet in the north and dry in the south.

Scott Duggan:

Volkswagen NZ's commercial manager joins us to talk about the launch of the new Amarok Sportline and why his company is proud to have had a long association with the IHC charity.

Andy Thompson and Craig Wiggins:

Today's panel features a former West Coast cow cocky and a Mid Canterbury cowboy who comment on the issues of the day.

