Fieldays Online visitors will be treated to a delicious line up of recipes from some of New Zealand's favourite chefs.

From classic chocolate puddings to harissa spiced lamb dishes, all seven chefs will bring their unique styles, top tips and tricks for viewers to enjoy.

Visitors can watch the chefs' master classes live or on-demand, and can post a photo of their finished dishes with the hashtag - #Fieldayskitchen2020.

The chefs taking part in Fieldays Online until Sunday, July 26 are:

Brett McGregor

Brett McGregor was New Zealand's first MasterChef. Ten years later, after three cookbooks and with a hit TV series under his belt, McGregor is now Executive Chef at the Strata Lounge Auckland airport.

McGregor's demonstrations during Fieldays are titled - "Easy to prepare tasty recipes using NZ's best produce".

Viewers can watch MacGregor make "Cashew Harissa Spiced Seeds and Lamb" and "Spiced Coconut Soup" at Fieldays Online.

Michael Van de Elzen

Michael Van de Elzen is one of New Zealand's most loved chefs having starred on a number of television shows, most recently TVNZ's Eat Well for Less New Zealand.

He started a career in the food industry at the tender age of 14, working in some of Auckland's and London's landmark restaurants, while owning several of his own over the years.

Van de Elzen is passionate about healthy food, and with his wife, Bee, opened the "Good From Scratch Cookery School" on their lifestyle block in Muriwai in 2020.

Viewers can watch Van de Elzen make "Warm Autumnal Salad" and "Rubbed Wood fired Beef Skirt Steak with Pepper Salsa" at Fieldays Online.

Simon Gault's roast pork fillet. Photo / Supplied

Simon Gault

Simon Gault is a well know New Zealand chef, entrepreneur, food writer and television personality.

His new YouTube channel showcases his expert recipe tutorials and inventive cooking ideas with tips and techniques.

Viewers can watch Gault make the perfect "Roast Pork Fillet", "Cointreau Date Pudding" and "Faux Buffalo Wings at Fieldays Online.

Kasey and Karena Bird's eye fillet with creamed oyster sauce and grilled crayfish. Photo / Supplied

Karena and Kasey Bird

The Bird sisters grew up in the beach-side community of Maketu, the landing ground of the Te Arawa waka, where they still currently reside.

Karena and Kasey are fluent speakers of te reo Māori and their cooking style is firmly rooted in their unique cultural heritage.

Since winning Masterchef 2014, Karena and Kasey have travelled to over 50 destinations across the globe learning about food and culture, whilst also being involved with a number of food events and activations throughout New Zealand.

The Birds have hosted two seasons of the award-winning series "Karena and Kasey's Kitchen Diplomacy" which saw them travel to a new overseas destination each episode.

They have cooked for a number of New Zealand dignitaries and events around the world.

They have been the food editors for Mana magazine and food contributors for the Herald on Sunday. The Birds have also self-published two award winning cookbooks "For the Love of..." and "Hungry".

Viewers can watch Karena and Kasey Bird make "Poached Pears in Choc Pudding", "Feta and Spinach Tortellini" and "Eye Fillet with Creamed Oyster Sauce and Grilled Crayfish" at Fieldays Online.

Nici Wickes' Mexican chicken. Photo / Supplied

Nici Wickes

Nici Wickes is a published cookbook author, entertainer, broadcaster, food stylist, recipe developer and food editor. She's all about no-fuss, confidence-building cooking.

Wickes' hugely popular TV series "World Kitchen" saw her travel the world seeking great food and the people who grow, cook and eat it. Five seasons of World Kitchen, two cookbooks ("World Kitchen" and "Cook Eat Enjoy").

Wickes spent six years as the food editor for Viva (NZ Herald) and five years charged with creating, testing and styling over 200 recipes annually for New Zealand Woman's Weekly,

Viewers can watch Wickes make"Dark Chocolate Tart" and her "Mexican Chicken" at Fieldays Online.

Belinda MacDonald's Greek Goddess iceberg salad. Photo / Supplied

Belinda MacDonald

Belinda MacDonald was a co-winner of "My Kitchen Rules" 2014 and a Kiwi food personality who lives and breathes her passion for fun and flavoursome food.

She has graced the community with local foodie columns, TV appearances, keto food vlogging and culinary consultancy.

Her website flavourbomb.co.nz hosts a colourful collection of home cooked global recipes, tips and tricks all for those with an interest in good food and seasonal cooking.

Viewers can watch MacDonald make "White Chocolate Slab" or her "Greek Goddess Iceberg Salad", "Indian-ish cheese scones" and "Broccoli, Hemp and Caraway Bread."

For all event updates and access to Fieldays Online register here.