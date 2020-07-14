Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay asked people to pick their favourite candidate for the new leader of the National Party after Todd Muller's resignation.

On with the show:

Rob Hewett:

Is a leading farmer who also wears the hats of chairman of both Silver Fern Farms and Farmlands. Today he reluctantly selects his new National Party leader, goes in to bat for the just-released Wool Industry Project Action Group report, and says the meat industry, though not without challenges, is well poised to take advantage of world looking for clean, green, Covid-free food.

David Bennett:

We found National's Agriculture Spokesperson earlier this morning in Gisborne, where we discussed the vexed and challenging issues of wool and his party's new leader.

Peter Newbold:

The GM of PGG Wrightson Real Estate takes his monthly look at the state of the rural market, where value and volume of sales is well back on the peak of five years ago.

Jane Smith and Megan Hands:

Today's Power Panel ponders politics, climate change and trees!