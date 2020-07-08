A big bench of buyers kept store lamb prices strong at yesterday's Stortford Lodge sale.

Most of the big yarding of about 8000 head was good quality and sold accordingly.

Demand was also strong for the 815 in-lamb ewes on sale.

A feature of the lamb sale was the 8948 capital stock Romney ewe lambs from Glenview Farming, Tangoio.

Advertisement

The farm has been sold for pine trees.

The story was different in the cattle rostrum with a small offering of 136 head, many of them showing the effects of the feed shortage.

Buyers were from Hawke's Bay with others from Featherston and Hamilton.

PRICES



Cattle

Cows: N Reeves, Crownthorpe, seven here--cross, rwb, av weight 471kg, 198c/kg, $935/head.

Steers: R2, D Phillips, Te Aute, 10 here-fries, av weight, 432kg, 266c/kg, $1150/head; P and C Bailey, Hastings, five here-cross, av weight, 430kg, 238c/kg, $1025/head; N and M Sayers, Crownthorpe, 10 dairy-cross, av weight, 313kg, 169c/kg, $530/head. Yrling, Ardlussa, Waihau, five crossbred, av weight, 235kg, 217c/kg, $510/head; six charo-cross, av weight, 180kg, 300c/kg, $540/head; five ang, av weight, 164kg, 265c/kg, $435/head.

Bulls: Yrling, J Powdrell, Putere, nine ang-cross, av weight, 245kg, 272c/kg, $670/head; eight ang and ang-cross, av weight, 185kg, 280c/kg, $520/head; Stonehenge Trust, Whakapirau, 13 fries, av weight, 140kg, 291c/kg, $410/head; W and S Barclay, P/ship, Porangahau Rd, five ang-cross, av weight, 347kg, 259c/kg, $900/head; five white galloway, av weight, 306kg, 225c/kg, $690/head.

Heifers: R2, N and M Sayers, Crownthorpe, seven ang, av weight, 430kg, 222c/kg, $955/head; Springstone P/ship, nine ang, av weight, 479kg, 248c/kg, $1190/head; eight ang, av weight, 432kg, 249c/kg, $1075/head. Yrling, Ardlussa, Waihau, five crossbred, av weight, 214kg, 229c/kg, $490/head; seven crossbred, av weight, 142kg, 244c/kg, $350/head.

Sheep



Ewes: (SIL) Titiokura Station, Te Pohue, 250 5/6yr, $189; 95 5/6yr, $144; Prouting Farming, Mangahei, 133 m/a, $174; Arawood Station, Cricklewood Rd, 80 m/a, $173; Rangitoto Farm, Takapau, 55 4/5yr, #129; 47 2th, $140; R Bullock, Tutira, 29 m/a, $88; Te Roto Farm, Takapau, 35 3/5yr, $161.50; N Reeves, Crownthorpe, seven m/a, rwr, $150.

Advertisement

Lambs: Pourerere Station, Pourerere, 119 c/o, $144; 151 ewe b/f, $133; 57 c/o, $131; 75 ewe, $122.50; Te Kawenata Farm, Kahuranaki, 144 c/o, $147; Makino P/ship, Dannevirke, 199 ram, $145; 60 ram, $137; Te Ngaio Farm, Porangahau, 195 male, $128.50; 55 c/o, $113; Highland Trust, Ongaonga, 52 ram, $141.50.

Riverbank Station, Rissington, 246 c/o, $140.50; 276 c/o, $128.50; 204 c/o, $123; D R Heays Ltd, Kaiwaka, 185 weth, $119; 118 weth, $109.50; 66 weth, $80; Forsyth Enterprises, Otane, 172 ram, $119; G and J Steenkamer, Maraetotara, 149 weth, $122.50; 108 m/s b/f, $127.50; 90 weth, $115.50; Strathclyde Farm, Waimarama, 99 male $120; Belmont Station, Eskdale, 80 c/o, $128.50; 71 ewe b/f, $112.50; 130 c/o, $120; Te Awanga Downs, Te Awanga, 130 male, $110.

Glenview Farming, Tangoio, (Cap stock) 444 ewe, $130; 404 ewe, $118; D Hays, Mangleton, 154 ewe, $112; 74 male, $120.50; 70 ewe, $111; Pethebridge, Wairoa, 165 ewe, $115; G Chambers, Tikokino, 153 ewe, $104; Ardfert P/ship, Omakere, 309 ewe, $104.50; N and S Clark, Ngahape Rd, 96 ewe, $129; K2K, Tikokino, 79 ewe, $114; 39 ram, $121q; Lagoon Farm, Ahuriri, 55 ewe, $125.50; Waikare Station, Waimarama, 57 ewe, $113.50; 145 c/o, $120; Puhoro station, Ruakituri, 142 ewe, $114; 69 c/o, $121.

Stonehenge Trust, Whakapirau, 58 m/s, $115; Taihoa, Tutira, 42 male, $121; G Thompson, Takapau, 37 ewe, $115; 33 m/s, $95; 45 male, $117; Otupae Station, Taihape Rd, 108 ewe, $126; Hurakia Station, Taupo, 94 ewe, $82; 93 male, $40.50; Kowhai Downs, Kaiwaka, 58 m/s, $108; Campden Farming, Waiwhare, 85 c/o, $124.50; Tahara Trust, Aorangi Rd, 42 ram, $132; M O'Dwyer Trust, Tikokino, 112 m/s, $46; Prouting Farming, Mangahei, 37 male, $119; R and S Clayton, Middleton Rd, 51 male, $128; Ardlussa, Waihau, 43 ram, $129.

Prime sale

Angus oxen sold on a strong market at Monday's sale.

The offering of 80 head was all angus oxen or cows and all sold well.

The lamb market also held up while ewes were on a par with other weeks for a small offering of mostly medium quality.

PRICES

Cattle



Oxen: (Ang) Av weight, 495kg to 555jkg, 301c/kg to 319.5c/kg, $1583/head to $1679/head.

Cows: (Ang) Av weight, 476kg to 624kg, 171c/kg to 204c/kg, $8125/head to $1280/head.

Sheep



Ewes: Slipe, good, $140, $172.50; med, $134.50; light, $76.50; woolly, light, $100, $108.

Lambs: Male, $120 to $170.50; ewe, $70 to $156; m/s, $125.50 to $165.