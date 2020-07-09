New Zealand's newest national equine event promises to be a groundbreaker, organisers say.

Equifest, a celebration of all things equine, will be held from November 27 to 29 in Taupō.

Equifest founder and organiser Ammie Hardie of Core Events, said Equifest aims to raise the standard for national events in the industry, by delivering an engaging community-led experience for lovers of all things equine.

A host of equine heavyweights have been secured to ensure the inaugural three-day event showcases a variety of disciplines for visitors.

Official "Equifest Ambassadors" - Kelly, Amanda and Vicki Wilson of the well-known Wilson Sisters, will lead an impressive line-up including Ben Longwell of True West Horsemanship, Russell Higgins, and Gina Schick's Beyond the Barriers.

Two spectacular night shows cap both evenings of the event, starring respected equine entertainer, Russell Higgins and his band of bays.

Equifest will also feature a combination of seminars, clinics and demonstrations, as well as fierce jumping, dressage, western competitions and an exhibition marketplace.

As the prior event manager for National Agricultural Fieldays and more recently Equidays, Hardie said industry demand, coupled with her passion for the event inspired her to take the reins at Equifest.

Official Equifest Ambassadors, the Wilson sisters. Photo / Supplied

"This year has been difficult, we wanted to bring everyone together for a celebration and to showcase the depth of the industry we have here in New Zealand. Due to Covid-19 and the border restrictions, the event will focus on the best of the New Zealand equine industry, showcasing premier products and talented local equine educators and entertainers. The aim for future years is to bring international clinicians, educators and entertainers."

Equifest 2020 will be held November 27, 28, 29 at the National Equestrian Centre in Taupo, New Zealand.

Tickets for the event will be available online from September.

For further information about the event or to become involved, go to equifest.co.nz.