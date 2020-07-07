Today on The Country, Rowena Duncum caught up with Westpac's Nathan Penny to ask him all things financial.
On with the show:
Nathan Penny:
Westpac's senior agri-economist contemplates tonight's GDT, how the primary industries are faring, interest rates, a potential negative OCR, the effects of the Government's spending and how a general election can affect the economy.
Dr Jacqueline Rowarth:
Today Dr Rowarth talks about her latest column for The Country where she reckons the primary sector needs more encouragement and less "nudging".
Peter Nation:
It's less than a week away until this year's Fieldays, so we catch up with its chief executive to find out how virtual event is shaping up.
Damien O'Connor:
The Agriculture Minister fields questions about 40 skilled dairy farm workers stranded offshore, a stoush between the Tahr Foundation and Doc, and the Government's new primary sector economic roadmap - Fit for a Better World – Accelerating our Economic Potential.
Andy Thompson:
Is a West Coast cow cocky who ponders why 40 skilled dairy workers are still stuck overseas.
Listen below: