Today on The Country, Rowena Duncum caught up with Westpac's Nathan Penny to ask him all things financial.

On with the show:

Nathan Penny:

Westpac's senior agri-economist contemplates tonight's GDT, how the primary industries are faring, interest rates, a potential negative OCR, the effects of the Government's spending and how a general election can affect the economy.

Advertisement

Dr Jacqueline Rowarth:

Today Dr Rowarth talks about her latest column for The Country where she reckons the primary sector needs more encouragement and less "nudging".

Peter Nation:

It's less than a week away until this year's Fieldays, so we catch up with its chief executive to find out how virtual event is shaping up.

Damien O'Connor:

The Agriculture Minister fields questions about 40 skilled dairy farm workers stranded offshore, a stoush between the Tahr Foundation and Doc, and the Government's new primary sector economic roadmap - Fit for a Better World – Accelerating our Economic Potential.

Andy Thompson:

Is a West Coast cow cocky who ponders why 40 skilled dairy workers are still stuck overseas.

Advertisement