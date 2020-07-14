The first stage of a student led enviro project has started.

On July 2, 70 riparian trees and shrubs were planted along Kaponga Primary School's northern boundary fence.

The Enviroschools project for Kaponga is to develop a scooter and bike track on one of their sports fields.

Taranaki Regional Council's Nicola Wanden and Taranaki Enviroschools facilitator Esther Ward-Campbell helped the students plant the trees.

Advertisement

The student led and designed project will also incorporate fruit trees, vege gardens, flower gardens, further tree paintings, art, signage and sculptures.

Trees were removed from the area 12 months ago.

Principal Shane Downs says this planting is to give good shelter in the future with already existing plantings.

"This is a very exciting project for the school, as it will complement their sandpit which was lovingly designed by students five years ago and made by wonderful and willing volunteers.

"At present there is a student team of about 25 students working on the many aspects of the project, all are excited and can't wait to get it in use."