This week on The Best of The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Rabobank's animal proteins analyst Blake Holgate, to find out why African swine fever is still good news for New Zealand's red meat market.

This week's top interviews are:

Damien O'Connor:

We take the Minister of Agriculture to task about quarantining at our borders and ask what he is doing to prevent us becoming the proverbial pine plantation of the South Pacific.

Advertisement

Dr. Jake Smith:

We yarn to a Ruawai sheep and beef farmer and Kaipara District mayor about how the western flank of Northland attempts to recover from one of the worst droughts on record.

Dr Jacqueline Rowarth:

One of New Zealand's leading farming academics was told at university there were three routes to farm ownership - patrimony, matrimony or parsimony. None are easy or without risk. Just like farming.

Blake Holgate:

Is a Rabobank Animal Proteins Analyst who comments on his recent podcast about how the global foodservice slump is affecting Kiwi farmers and why sheep farmers in New Zealand should be thankful for Swine Fever from Africa.

Peter McBride:

We yarn to new chairman-elect of Fonterra who replaces John Monaghan at the co-op's AGM in November, examine his business past and ask him about his credentials to improve Fonterra's future.

Advertisement

Katie Milne:

The Country had the honour of the conducting the final media interview with Katie in her capacity as the President of Federated Farmers.