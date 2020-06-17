Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with farmer Sarah von Dadelszen to find out more about the Hawke's Bay Drought Shout.
On with the show:
Winston Peters:
Today we find the Deputy PM is in a strangely agreeable mood when it comes to quarantining, compassionate exemptions, ridiculous half million dollar slides and the Woke Left.
Mike Cronin:
Fonterra's Head of Co-op Affairs reports on a third successive positive GDT auction and he defends his company over a damning report from Greenpeace.
Seth Carrier:
One of Niwa's weather guys comments on the chances of rain in Hawkes Bay for their farmer Drought Shout and a longer range look at the prospect for winter rainfall.
Sarah von Dadelszen:
We catch up with the farmer behind tomorrow's Hawkes Bay Drought Shout, where, ironically, it looks like you'll need to bring an umbrella.
Michael Harvey:
Rabobank's Melbourne-based Dairy Analyst is still urging caution despite another positive GDT auction overnight, saying there are still some very challenging market fundamentals.
Listen below: