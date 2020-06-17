The irony of hosting a Drought Shout in a downpour is not lost on Hawke's Bay farmer Sarah von Dadelszen.

"We've got potentially 400-600 people coming to four events tomorrow so yeah - it is going to rain," Von Dadelszen told the Country's Jamie Mackay.

Alert level 3 conditions made coordinating a large gathering difficult, so local events had been organised instead.

"We've tried to minimise our Covid footprint, so to speak, and lower our carbon footprint by keeping them local," said von Dadelszen.

Tomorrow's events will be in Sherenden at Tuna Nui Woolshed, and in Tikokino at George and Laura Williams' deer shed at 12.30pm; and in Kereru and at Otane at Pete Tod's at 4pm.

Listen below:



The ongoing drought in Hawke's Bay had been tough on farmers said von Dadelszen.

"The more I speak to the farmers out there who are really badly affected, the more I feel sick to the stomach. It's a bowling green out there on some farms. Someone said to me the other day after a bit of rain - 'it just looks like we spray painted things green' - but it still hasn't grown".

This kind of pressure made events like a Drought Shout even more important.

"We just need to get off-farm for a few hours, come and see your mates and have a chat."

Refreshments will be provided and guest speakers Te Radar, Greg Murphy and David Kirk would be in attendance.

Von Dadelszen had a plea for anyone keen on attending.

"I really want people to pick up their neighbours along the way - don't bring a carload of one."

Drought Shout Hawke's Bay

Sherenden - 12.30-3pm

Tuna Nui Woolshed, 2136 Taihape Rd.

Kereru - 4-7pm

Kereru Station, 2022 Kereru Rd.

Tikokino - 12.30-3pm

George & Laura (Williams Deer Shed) 678 Matheson Rd.

Otane - 4-7pm

Pete Tod's Hollycombe, 372 Tod Rd, Otane.

• Anyone interested in attending a Drought Shout should RSVP to von Dadelszen, at hinerangistn@xtra.co.nz.

• Check out the Drought Shout Hawke's Bay event on Facebook.