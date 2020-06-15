Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay gets a lot of ranting off his chest, before storming out of the studio!

On with the show:

Phil Duncan:

Monday's resident weather expert on PC nonsense, amongst actual weather insights - especially for drought-stricken Hawke's Bay farmers.

Advertisement

Jeff Grant:

We find New Zealand's Red Meat Sector Representative in the UK, hunkered down on his Balfour farm, as Covid-19 has put paid to his position in London.

Des Williams:

We catch up with the author of a new book - Don't Forget the Sweat Towel - a collection and compilation of New Zealand shearing-related stories written over the past three decades.

Julia Jones:

The Head of Analytics at NZX laments our PC world but talks about some of the positives to come out of Covid-19 for New Zealand farming.



Todd Clark:

Our United States of America correspondent shares some of the issues he's facing living and farming in a divided nation.