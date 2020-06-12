When people were locked down and on their own it seems many resorted to pets for company, especially dogs and cats. But draught horses?!

With her favourite hobby of African Drumming (for which she is an instructor) impossible because of Covid-19 level 4 lockdown, Robin Cornish of Dannevirke turned to her three horses – two of them Clydesdale draught horses and the other a Romney Cob – to help pass the time on her lifestyle block.

Robin Cornish rides Frankie bareback at the A&P Showgrounds ring 2018.

She found it therapeutic and satisfying, being able to spend quality time with her steeds and continue the training of them.

This was not a new hobby. Robin has lots of experience training and breaking in horses, training people to ride them and driving them in harness, but five years ago she went on Trade Me to buy Clydesdales knowing they were particularly rare and not having great hopes.

Coping with the bitumen and traffic is no sweat for this pair.

Clydesdales are a special favourite for Robin as both her grandparents had them as working horses.

On Trade Me she found Frankie as a young colt but was unable to buy him unless she also bought the 14-year old mum which was also in foal. Both were acquired about Christmas and a mare was soon born called Bonnie.

Subsequently the old mare died but Robin has since bought a Gypsy Cob-cross called Joshi.

At five years old, Frankie was ready to start learning his trade. Riding bareback was the first step and Robin soon had Frankie comfortable trotting in the arena at the A&P Showgrounds.

Next step was a saddle and then a harness to pull a trap.

Now six years old and over the lockdown, she decided to teach Frankie to tow a tyre drag to get him used to harrows. On Friday May 22 after level 2 was announced he was out on the street for only the second time in harness and responded like a pro.

Next Robin wants to train Frankie and Bonnie to combine to pull a trap and ultimately she wants her horses to take people for rides at schools and other public events. She wants them to "become part of Dannevirke's character".

She also wants people to see her Clydesdales as they are becoming increasingly rare. There being just 650 in New Zealand.

In the meantime to get her horses used to the public and the urban environment she takes them on walks through the streets and even to the supermarket carpark.

Look out for them.