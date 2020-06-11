A fur seal has been entertaining people in Whangārei Harbour this week, and the Department of Conservation is urging people not to approach the cute marine critters as they could bite back.

A DoC spokeswoman said there has been a New Zealand fur seal in the harbour this week and we can expect to see more of them at this time of the year - especially around Whangārei Town Basin, the Aquatic Centre and marinas.

''(We want to) remind people to give them space and call 0800 DOC HOT only if they appear unwell,'' the spokeswoman said.

From June/July to September each year there's an influx in adolescent seals appearing on our shores and further inland. This is because seal pups begin to wean as their mothers prepare for new pups.

Advertisement

Seals can wander as far as 15km inland, often by following rivers and streams. They can appear in unusual places, such as a paddock, roadside or an inner-city street. This is a normal occurrence from exploratory behaviour, she said.

''Leave seals alone. DoC takes a 'hands off' approach to seals. They are capable and resilient and given time and space, they usually find their way home. Don't feed seals as they can become reliant on humans for food,'' the spokeswoman said.

''Seals are wild animals and will defend themselves if they feel threatened. Adult seals can move surprisingly quickly on land. While they can look harmless, seals can inflict serious injuries to dogs or people and can carry infectious diseases.''

It is an offence under the Marine Mammals Protection Act 1978 to disturb, harass, harm, injure or kill a seal. A dog owner whose dog attacks a seal could face prosecution.

Safety guidelines when watching seals

You should:

• stay at least 20 m away

• don't disturb seals by making loud noises or throwing things

• keep dogs and children away

Advertisement

• don't feed the seals

• never attempt to touch a seal.