Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Fieldays chief executive Peter Nation to talk about this year's event being completely online.

On with the show:

Peter Nation:

The only traffic to Fieldays this year, originally scheduled for next week, will be digital with the iconic event going virtual on July 13-26.

Advertisement

Judith Collins:

The gloves are off in the House and one of National's toughest toe-to-toe combatants has a bloody nose. But how did she get it? And will she tell us where all the bodies are buried when her new book is released in early July?

Jeremy Rookes and Stu Loe:

Today's farming panel features sheep and beef farmers from Central Hawke's Bay and North Canterbury.

Tim Myers:

It's time for Tractor of the Week with Norwood's chief executive.

Barry Soper:

Our political correspondent ponders National leader Todd Muller's performance two weeks into the top job.

Advertisement

Lewis Ferris:

Met Service Weather forecaster tells us what's in store for the weekend.