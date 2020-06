At the Rongotea stock sale on June 3, short-term cattle were favoured by buyers over the lighter cattle on offer, reported Darryl Harwood of NZ Farmers Livestock.

2-year Friesian - Hereford cross steers 430 kg - 522 kg made $2.21/kg - $ 2.39/kg and cross bred steers 359 kg made $1.56/kg.

2 year Friesian - Hereford cross heifers 336 kg - 430 kg made $2.08/kg - $2.12/kg

18-month Friesian - Hereford cross steers 348 kg made $2.15/kg.

Yearling Speckle Park cross steers 120 kg - 254 kg made $2.08/kg - $2.32/kg.

Yearling Friesian bulls 129 kg - 157 kg made $1.94/kg - $2.17/kg, Angus cross bulls 146 kg made $1.77/kg and Speckle Park cross bulls 185 kg made $1.73/kg.

Yearling Angus cross heifers 207 kg made $2.35/kg.

Weaner Friesian - Hereford bulls 93 kg made $384 and Speckle Park bulls 124 kg made $275.

Weaner Speckle Park heifers 97 kg - 127 kg made $190 - $400.

Friesian boner cows 494 kg - 545 kg made $1.43/kg - $1.54/kg, cross bred boners 413 kg - 516 kg made $1.24/kg - $2.01/kg and Jersey boners 448 kg made $1.11/kg.

In the calf pens, Friesian bull calves made $160, Friesian - Hereford cross bull calves made $170 - $240 and White Galloway cross bull calves made $150. Friesian - Hereford cross heifer calves made $160 - $215 and White Galloway cross heifer calves made $155.

Carrfields Stock Report from Levin sale 2nd June 2020

The first sale at Levin held at their new location of Levin Showgrounds was a great success. More than 80 cattle were yarded, providing attractive buying for those seeking stock, and 100 store lambs.

Bookings are essential for cattle due to reduced capacity of yards. Next week a full yarding is planned.