Today on The Country, we celebrate the launch of STIHL National Chainsaw Safety Awareness week.
On with the show:
Phil Duncan:
We ask Monday's resident weather expert if the drought has broken, then beg, like Oliver Twist for "some more, please sir?"
Sir David Fagan:
New Zealand's greatest shearer updates the on-farm and competitive shearing industries, including the challenges faced with gaming funds and rural events drying up. Plus how things are looking on the King Country dairy farm.
Phil Ropiha:
STIHL Territory Manager – we launch STIHL Chainsaw Safety Awareness week and give listeners the chance to win a top of the range MS500i Chainsaw.
Jason Roebuck:
We discuss the broad appeal of digital trading with the Managing Director of StockX and ask whether he thinks the online selling momentum will continue long term?
Martin Devlin:
Monday's resident sporting expert previews the upcoming NRL launch and the whether the players will be match fit, plus sides with the ducks post opening weekend.
