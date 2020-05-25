Today on The Country, we celebrate the launch of STIHL National Chainsaw Safety Awareness week.

On with the show:

Phil Duncan:

We ask Monday's resident weather expert if the drought has broken, then beg, like Oliver Twist for "some more, please sir?"

Sir David Fagan:

New Zealand's greatest shearer updates the on-farm and competitive shearing industries, including the challenges faced with gaming funds and rural events drying up. Plus how things are looking on the King Country dairy farm.

Phil Ropiha:

STIHL Territory Manager – we launch STIHL Chainsaw Safety Awareness week and give listeners the chance to win a top of the range MS500i Chainsaw.

Jason Roebuck:

We discuss the broad appeal of digital trading with the Managing Director of StockX and ask whether he thinks the online selling momentum will continue long term?

Martin Devlin:

Monday's resident sporting expert previews the upcoming NRL launch and the whether the players will be match fit, plus sides with the ducks post opening weekend.

