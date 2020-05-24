It's Chainsaw Safety Awareness Week and The Country and STIHL are giving away a STIHL Magnum MS500i chainsaw and a few chainsaw-related goodies to celebrate.

The STIHL MS 500i is the first chainsaw in the world to feature electronically-controlled fuel injection, making it a true innovation.

To be in to win all you need to do is listen out for the daily question on The Country this week and enter your answer and details in the form below.

What's up for grabs?

One STIHL Magnum MS500i chainsaw (25" lightweight professional guide bar and Rapid Super chain) worth $2595.

Two STIHL Function Helmet sets.

One STIHL Chainsaw Safety Pack (chaps, earmuffs and glasses).

So that's four winners sharing a prize pool worth just over $3000!

Competition starts Monday May 25, 2020 and ends Tuesday June 2 at 8:30am.

Winner will be announced on The Country radio show from 12pm on Tuesday June 2, 2020.