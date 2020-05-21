Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay tried to talk about the big rural issues of the day whilst being distracted by Sam "Lashes" Casey chewing on a carrot.

On with the show:

John Monaghan:

Fonterra's Chairman comments on a good third-quarter business update with EBIT up $300 million on this time last year, net debt down $1.7 billion, this season's milk price forecast range ($7.10 to $7.30) and an opening shot for 2020-21 ($5.40 to $6.90).

Advertisement

Katie Milne:

The President of Federated Farmers says good things about Todd Muller and bad things about the lingering drought.

Peter Newbold:

The GM of PGG Wrightson Real Estate takes his monthly look at the state of the market that's very slowly coming out of lockdown.

Bryce Lawrence:

Lashes had "one job". To get a top All Black on the show for Farmside Footy. Once again he diverted from the script and we ended up with a top former referee.

Chris Russell:

Our Australian correspondent comments on life getting slowly back to normal after lockdown and the ongoing trade battle with China as an 80 per cent tariff is imposed on barley for five years.

Advertisement