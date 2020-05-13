Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay is looking forward to his Level 2 haircut and disappoints Rowena Duncum by saying he won't be sporting a mullet.

On with the show:

Jacinda Ardern:

On the eve of Level 2 we give the PM an A+ for the health response but we ask her if she's been a control freak, "inhumane" and like "Rob Muldoon with slogans" when it comes to her decree that only 10 people can attend funerals. We look at the Govt wage subsidy, its audit process and further support for business in tomorrow's Budget. Plus we ask if she should muzzle Winston!

Simon Limmer:

The chief executive of Silver Fern Farms comments on Winston commenting on China, the state of the Chinese and US meat markets, the prospects for beef, lamb and venison, and the excellent new food charity initiative Meat the Need.

Chris Brandolino:

NIWA's weather forecaster talks about a Land of Confusion and a lack of rain!

Dr. Tim Mackle:

We ask the chief executive of Dairy NZ for his Budget wish-list and he's got biosecurity, water storage and broadband at the top of his list. Plus we look at attracting redundant Kiwis to the dairy industry and ask if all is in readiness for Moving Day?

Andy Thompson and Craig Wiggins:

Today's panel features a broken-down former West Coast cow cocky and a benevolent Mid Canterbury cowboy.

