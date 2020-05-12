Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Martin Devlin to welcome back rugby and netball under Level 2.

On with the show:

Jane Smith:

Is a North Otago farmer, former winner of the BFEA, and an outspoken critic of the socialism she feels in running rampant in our country. Plus she finds time to put the boot into Winston (criticism of China?) and large farming entities claiming the wage subsidy.

Blair McLean:

Our wine and horticulture correspondent reports on a very successful grape harvest and he look at some of the challenges facing wine exporters.

Todd Clark:

We head to Lexington Kentucky where our US correspondent looks at a cold start to spring, the chill winds of the Covid crisis and we ask what's happened to the Kentucky Derby.

Martin Devlin:

We welcome back rugby and netball under Level 2, salute a talkback caller and question the calibre of Martin's friends!

Hamish Walker and Kiri Allan:

Today's political panel features a National and a Labour MP from differing ends of the country.

