Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay and Rowena Duncum celebrate the start of New Zealand Music Month by playing some of their favourite Kiwi tunes.

On with the show:

Michael Every:

We track down Rabobank's Asia Pacific Strategist in Israel and ask a man, who's been labelled an alarmist, how bad an economic hole the world is in?

Advertisement

Don Carson:

We ask the PR man for the New Zealand Forest Owners Association how his industry is faring in its first week back at work plus we ponder whether Winston and Shane are being naughty.

Sam "Lashes" Casey and Scott Barrett:

Lashes makes his "weakly" appearance on The Country for Farmside Footy and we once again go to the top drawer with special guest Scott Barrett.

Tim Myers:

Norwood's chief executive talks footy, farm machinery and a national scholarship for Alice Stanbra - a young apprentice at Norwood, Manawatu.

Barry Soper:

Our political correspondent ponders the latest poll which sees Jacinda soaring and Simon languishing.

Advertisement

Lewis Ferris:

We ask our Met Service man to break the drought!