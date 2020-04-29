Firefighters were called to a 'suspicious' vegetation fire in Hastings on Wednesday afternoon.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand said they received a report of trees on fire by the river on Ormond Rd, in Twyford, at about 1pm on Wednesday.

The blaze spanned an area of 80m by 200m.

A FENZ spokeswoman said the fire was deemed suspicious.

The blaze, on Ormond Rd, spanned an area of 80m by 200m. Photo / Supplied

A total of three urban appliances and two water tankers attended the fire.

Firefighters were at the scene for two hours and 20 minutes before the fire was extinguished.