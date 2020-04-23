Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay and Rowena Duncum looked into the Government's latest announcements on duck hunting restrictions.

On with the show:

Andrew Hoggard:

We ask the Vice President of Federated Farmers about drought and whether he's getting through lockdown with the help of woke yoga and breathing classes.

Simon Bridges:

We ask National's under-fire leader why he bothers to stay in the country's toughest and most thankless job, plus we ponder under-capitalised small business and why the government is going soft on Hone Harawira.

Sam Casey and Marty Banks:

This week on Farmside Footy we lighten things up a bit with Lashes and "one of rugby's great white battlers".

Todd Charteris:

Rabobank's chief executive comments on the rural banking industry's response to primary sector clients feeling the pinch under Covid-19.

Chris Brandolino:

NIWA's weather guy reflects on G&R in his teenage years, wanting to be a weatherman from an early age and we ask if there's any respite for the lingering drought areas?

