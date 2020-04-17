This week on The Best of The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with senior dairy analyst Michael Harvey to talk about Rabobank's forecast milk price.

This week's top interviews are:

Dr Jacqueline Rowarth:

Is a leading farming academic who has concerns about the latest Rabobank forecast milk price plus she asks "what cauliflower crisis"?

Michael Harvey:

Rabobank's senior dairy analyst comments on the bank's rather gloomy $5-60 forecast milk price for the 2020-21 season.

Rob Hewett:

The co-chairman of Silver Fern Farms comments on the cooperative's record 2019 financial calendar year result which saw $70.7 million profit after tax off record revenues of $2.6 billion and no debt on the books.

Jacinda Ardern:

As the PM ponders the biggest political call of her career, we ask if Level 3 is just Level 4-lite? And what will Level 3 look like for agriculture? Plus we ask "how do you solve a problem like Julie Anne?"

Don Carson:

We ask the PR man for the NZ Forest Owners Association whether his industry is going back to work next week plus we look at some stunning stats from the Kiwifruit industry.

Conor English:

The younger brother of Bill and former chief executive of Federated Farmers has written an excellent piece - Four things politicians should think about right now; and he's even quoted Charles Darwin and Henry Ford!