Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with co-chairman Rob Hewett to talk about a record 2019 financial calendar year for Silver Fern Farms.

On with the show:

Matt Chisholm:

We catch up with a high-profile television personality, who moonlights as a less-than-convincing Central Otago farmer, to talk about mental health tips and techniques to get through Covid-19 lockdown.

Advertisement

Rob Hewett:

The co-chairman of Silver Fern Farms comments on the cooperative's record 2019 financial calendar year result which saw $70.7 million profit after tax off record revenues of $2.6 billion and no debt on the books. However, given the current economic uncertainty, the co-op and Chinese company Shanghai Maling, which owns the remaining 50 per cent of SFF Ltd, had asked the company to defer payi​ng a dividend.

Jamie Mackintosh and Sam Casey:

Today on Farmside Footy we head back to October 22, 2009, Lancaster Park and one of the greatest days ever!

Jason Roebuck:

We ask the Managing Director of StockX - a burgeoning on-line livestock selling platform - if this is this the new normal?

Chris Russell:

We compare trans-Tasman lockdowns and shearing sheds with our Australian correspondent.

Advertisement