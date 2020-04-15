Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay spoke to Chris Brandolino from NIWA who said winter has definitely struck, with snow in the South Island.

On with the show:

Jacinda Ardern:

As the Prime Minister ponders the biggest political call of her career, we ask if level 3 is just level 4-lite? And what will level 3 look like for agriculture? Plus we ask "how do you solve a problem like Julie Anne?"

Advertisement

Nathan Penny:

ASB's Rural Economist is sticking with his $6.50 milk price forecast for the 2020-21 season, despite Rabobank last week lowering the bar to $5.60.



Chris Brandolino:

We ask NIWA's weather guy if we are in the death throes of the drought?

Nigel Stevens:

The chief executive of meat processing company Affco talks about his plants working through the Easter break and Covid-19 challenges facing the meat industry.