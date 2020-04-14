Fire crews have been battling a large scrub fire near Te Puke.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said crews were called to the fire on Te Matai Rd around 1.33pm after reports of smoke in the vicinity.

The fire was 600m by 800m at its largest, he said.

One appliance and a water tanker was on scene and there were no reports of buildings at risk.

