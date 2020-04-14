Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Blair McLean to find out about how the wine industry is coping with Covid-19.

Damien O'Connor:

The Minister of Agriculture joins us live to answer listeners' questions. Topics for discussion were why the Alliance Group chose not to operate over the Easter break and the ongoing battle against M. bovis.

Dr Jacqueline Rowarth:

Is a leading farming academic who has concerns about the latest Rabobank forecast milk price plus she asks "what cauliflower crisis?"

Michael Harvey:

Rabobank's senior dairy analyst comments on the bank's rather gloomy $5-60 forecast milk price for the 2020-21 season.

Blair McLean:

Our Blenheim-based viticulture correspondent comments on a good 2020 harvest and some challenging export prospects.

Megan Hands and Chanelle O'Sullivan:

Today's panel features two high-profile women in agriculture and we ponder raising and schooling children in lockdown, rural connectivity and zero rates rises from regional councils.

