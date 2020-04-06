Today on The Country, Jamie pays tribute to the Queen's fifth special broadcast during her 68-year reign.

On with the show:

Todd Muller:

We ask National's Agriculture Spokesman if the cure is potentially worse than the disease and where is the ethical line in the sand between saving lives verses the health of the economy? Plus we debate whether politicians should be fronting up in Wellington and discuss how the kiwifruit and dairy industries are faring in the face of a global recession.

Greg Turner:

To recognise what would have been Radio Sport's 22 birthday today, we go into bat for the nation's 600,000 golfers. Plus we ask a very deep-thinking Kiwi about the way forward for New Zealand out of Covid-19.

Grant McCallum and Jeremy Rookes:

Today's highly-political farmer panel features an outspoken Northland cow cocky and a vociferous Hawkes Bay sheep and beef practitioner!

Phil Duncan:

Some serious weather is coming our way. We ask Monday's resident weather expert whether some of it could be drought-breaking.