This week on the Best of The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Blake Holgate to find out how Covid-19 had affected Rabobank's latest Monthly Agribusiness report.

This week's top interviews are:

Aaron Smith:

It's our mental health week so we kick off our boots and kick off the conversation with the All Blacks halfback - a man who has suffered highs and lows when it comes to his mental health.

Advertisement

Dr. Jacqueline Rowarth:

One of New Zealand's leading farming academics explains what it's like to go from the frying pan to the fire; from the joys of quarantine after the World Hereford Conference in Queenstown to lockdown in Palmerston North. Plus we look at her latest column in the Myth Buster series, "A Rethink of Essential".

Jacinda Ardern:

The PM answer Covid questions on border control, testing, using the Army in lockdown, Easter trading laws, infrastructure spending and the unflappable Dr. Ashley Bloomfield.

Doug Avery:

It's our Rural Mental Health Week, so we kick off our boots to kick off the conversation, with the Resilient Farmer.

Blake Holgate:

Rabobank's animal proteins analyst says a month's a long time between Agribusiness Reports with the April publication varying markedly, thanks to Covid-19, from what was predicted and reported in early March.

Advertisement

Sir John Key:

In times of crisis you look to a safe set of hands for advice. Who better than the man who lead the country through the Global Financial Crisis?