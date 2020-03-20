Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay spoke to Australian correspondent Chris Russell, who is in self-isolation in Sydney.

On with the show:

Hunter McGregor:

We catch up with a Kiwi businessman in Shanghai.

Don Carson:

The PR Guy for the NZ Forest Owners Association talks about how the Covid-19 outbreak has been affecting the industry.

Lewis Ferris:

We ask our Met Service Weather forecaster our favourite question - where is the rain?

Jeremy Rookes and Stu Loe:

Today's farming panel features sheep and beef farmers from Central Hawkes and North Canterbury respectively. They talk about how they're coping with the drought and also coronavirus outbreak cancelling rural sporting events.

Chris Russell:

