Farm-to-forest limits set to protect rural land, Federated Farmers voice support

By Steve Edwards
Coast & Country News·
3 mins to read

Rotorua-Taupō Federated Farmers’ president Braydon Schroder says the proposed legislation on farm-to-forestry conversions is a positive step forward.

Government moves to restrict large-scale farm-to-forestry conversions have been welcomed by Federated Farmers.

Rotorua-Taupō branch president Braydon Schroder said the region had experienced first-hand the challenge between maintaining productive pastoral farming and the financial incentives driving land-use change to blanket afforestation.

“This legislation is a positive step forward in

