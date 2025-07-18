NZ First leader Winston Peters spoke to The Country's Jamie Mackay today. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

NZ First leader Winston Peters spoke to The Country's Jamie Mackay today. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with NZ First leader Winston Peters to ask him if he’s more popular than ever.

On with the show:

Winston Peters:

We ask, unscripted, the NZ First leader, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and former Deputy Prime Minister, if he’s more popular than ever?

How much of that is due to Shane Jones?