Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay asks Silver Fern Farms Chairman Rob Hewett to addresses rumours of a potential plant shutdown.

On with the show:

Rob Hewett:

The Chairman of Silver Fern Farms and Farmlands talks about how the Covid-19 outbreak is affecting those in the meat industry, and addresses rumours of a potential plant shutdown.

Advertisement

Simon Bridges:

The National Party Leader responds to criticism over his comments on the Government's rescue package for Covid-19.

Julia Jones and Jane Smith:

Today's panel features the NZX Head of Analytics and a North Otago Farmer who agree to disagree when it comes to the Government backing off from farmers' environmental reforms at this time.

Peter Newbold:

The GM of PGG Wrightson Real Estate takes his monthly look at the state of the rural market.