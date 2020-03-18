Tararua District Council is pressing home the need for residents to conserve water as the dry weather continues.

The council's latest water update said levels in local supplies remain low across the district.

"Conservation efforts can make a significant difference to supply and if we are able to decrease our usage, we will be better placed to get through this event."

A total hosing ban is still in place across the district.

Dannevirke remains in a stable balance of supply versus town demand.

"We are currently able to draw water from the river (under an emergency take) and meet the town's demand, as well as add a small amount into the impounded reservoir most days," a council spokesperson said.

"The more water we are able to save, the more water we will be able to add to the reservoir. Having water in the impounded reservoir is crucial in the event that we are no longer able to take from the river (or if the amount we are allowed to take is lowered)."

Since the announcement that Dannevirke water was at critical levels in February, the town had decreased its average daily use by more than 1 million litres.

Woodville is beginning to see a drop in usage since residents were asked to further conserve water.

"This is great to see and the council would like to thank people for their continued efforts.

"It has been noted that there is some confusion around how many days of supply are left in the reservoir. It is hard to put an exact number on this and it is best explained as follows:

"If people continue to conserve water as they have been these last two weeks, then there will be more days of supply (close to 30) and this will give us a reprieve while we await the next rainfall.

"If water usage creeps back up, then there will be fewer days of supply (close to 20) and this leaves us with less time to wait for rain.

"Essentially, every litre conserved delays the need to escalate to "essential use only" water restriction – that is water for cooking, drinking and personal hygiene (showers and washing clothes etc).

"The Norsewood community has been working on reducing its usage, with a daily target of 50cu m or 50,000 litres.

"While the community was close to the target in the first week, usage has been up and down in the second week resulting in an overall upward trend in use.

"If the community is unable to lower their usage to the target (or as near as possible) then it is likely that the town will move to "essential use only" water restriction.

"While Eketahuna and Pahiatua have been less impacted by water shortages than other towns to date, the hot and dry weather is expected to continue. It is now time for people in these areas to further ramp up their water conservation efforts."

The council said the key message to people in rural areas continued to be - if you have no water, let the council know.

"Council is coordinating with certified water suppliers to deliver water to those who need it most. While there is a cost to water deliveries, the council is working alongside the Rural Support Trust and a number of organisations to provide advice and where necessary, links to financial support."