A skateboard, road cones, fishing rods with reels and a fold-up chair were among the items found in the ocean by divers doing a underwater clean-up.

Dive Now teamed up Love Whangārei Monthly Clean Up to pick up rubbish under water and on land at the Onerahi Wharf on Saturday as part of Sea Week.

A team of four divers organised by Dive Now searched the water despite poor visibility, while many hands helped to pick up rubbish found in the bushes above the wharf and along the beach and road.

A total of 160kg of rubbish was collected. Some of the items found by divers were fishing rods with reels, a skateboard, road cones, gaff, an old torch and a fold-up chair.

Photographer John Stone headed along to check out what the team had found.

The diver warning flag flies on the Onerahi wharf as Nick Connop passes by.

Divers struggled in the poor visibility.

Dean Scanlen found an old fishing rod near the wharf.

Nick Connop and Abby Armstrong bring two road cones up which were found in the sea.

The empty bottles came mostly from the roadside bank.

A bin nearly full of alcohol and soft drink cans.

Abby Armstrong, from Tikipunga, found hooks and fishing line entangled on the rocky coastline.