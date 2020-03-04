Today on The Country, while the world continues to look at the growing impact coronavirus is having, we update the forgotten virus - African Swine Fever.

On with the show:

Miles Hurrell:

Fonterra 's chief executive kicks off The Country with some (relatively) good news - a 1.2 per cent drop in the Global Dairy Trade auction overnight - against a backdrop of tumbling world commodity prices (WMP -0.5 per cent, SMP -3.2 per cent, AMF -1.7 per cent, Butter 1 per cent, BMP -4.8 per cent and Cheese -4.7 per cent).

Jacinda Ardern:

The PM ponders the government's response to coronavirus and drought, OCR cuts, the possibility of recession, Shane Jones and we get her thoughts on Super Tuesday.



Chris Brandolino:

NIWA's weather guy says rain is on its way. But when?

Peter Cullinane:

The founder of boutique Kiwi dairy company Lewis Road Creamery celebrates cracking the US market with his grass-fed, GMO-free butter saying the yellow colour is a big selling point.

Hunter McGregor:

Is a Kiwi entrepreneur based in Shanghai who gives us a first hand update of business life on the ground with coronavirus in China, how it's affecting small to medium-sized businesses plus we update the forgotten virus - African Swine Fever.