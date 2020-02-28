This week on The Best of The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Rabobank animal proteins anlayst Blake Holgate for a chat about falling red meat prices.

This week's top interviews are:

Sarah von Dadelszen:

Is a Central Hawkes Bay sheep and beef farmer and a Ballance director who takes a positive view on the drought and coronavirus. Plus we preview the 2020 Ballance Farm Environment Awards.

Doug Avery:

Marlborough's Resilient Farmer, a man who's been there and done that, offers some sage advice for farmers battling drought.

Shane Jones:

In the absence of his "Dear Leader" in India, the Prince of the Provinces reiterates his support for the fishing industry, whilst putting the boot into his detractors at Greenpeace, saying Matua Shane Jones will not be silenced.

Blake Holgate:

Is a Rabobank animal proteins analyst who comments on falling red meat prices, the effects of drought and coronavirus, and the possibility of a protein price bounce-back in the second half of 2020.

Miles Hurrell:

The chief executive of Fonterra has some much-needed good news as the dairy co-op reaffirmed its farmgate milk price for the 2019-20 season (at $7-00 to $7-60) despite all the economic head winds facing world trade.

Simon Bridges:

National's leader says his party is the true Infrastructure Party while Labour is the party of announcements.