Last week's rain was just a freshener and conditions are still perilously dry across the region, Horizons Regional Council chief executive Michael McCartney says.

"It was a freshener - nowhere near enough to turn the tide. Unless we get more rain soon the benefit will disappear."

No decent rain is predicted in the next two weeks, McCartney said.

Last week's rain was "patchy" - extremely variable from place to place.

Advertisement

From February 18 to February 23 coastal Whanganui got 50mm, Palmerston North 30mm, Waiouru 27mm, Ohakune 33mm, Taumarunui 5mm and Hāwera 24mm.

The Horowhenua district is still relatively green, McCartney said. In the Horizons region it is the Tararua district that is in the greatest need of rainfall.

READ MORE:

• Premium - Dry January: Scarce Whanganui rainfall to kickstart 2020

• Whanganui on thunderstorm, rain watch

• Rain brings more flooding and slips

• Whanganui weather: A warm and damp July

It suffers from the drier east coast conditions predicted in climate change, McCartney said.

People across the region are being asked to conserve water. Ruapehu is still severely dry, with rivers and streams close to record lows, use of sprinklers is banned and garden watering only allowed morning and evening.

In Rangitīkei, both Marton and Taihape are on Level 1 water restrictions - sprinklers banned and garden watering only with a handheld hose between 4pm and 8pm.

Fire danger remains high to extreme, with fire bans across the region. This may ease as the cooler weather of autumn brings heavier dews in the mornings.

As the trend for dry summers continues, council emergency management and infrastructure staff across the region are thinking about what can be done to conserve water supplies.

Advertisement

If the situation becomes extreme, water can be railed to communities, McCartney said, but that is highly unlikely.

Water is needed by the region's meat processing plants, as farmers sell young animals they are running out of feed for. Water for the stock that remain is also important.

"Freezing works around the place are pretty well swamped," McCartney said.