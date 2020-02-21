Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay poses the question, 'Who would steal water from school children?'
On with the show:
Lewis Ferris:
Our Met Service forecaster is not holding his breath waiting for rain.
Don Carson:
The PR Man for the New Zealand Forrest Owners Association comments on the theft of water in Northland, the trade crisis with China and how to be a good boss!
Jeremy Rookes and Stu Loe:
Today's panel features two drought-ravaged farmers from Central Hawkes Bay and North Canterbury, as the Big Dry shows no respite.
Barry Soper:
Our political correspondent ponders the SFO investigation into donations and the PM's high profile on the world stage.
Grant Nisbett:
We call in New Zealand's leading rugby caller to rescue Farmside Footy and this week's $100 TAB sports bet of the week sees punting on Trent Boult to have a good day at the Basin!
