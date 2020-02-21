Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay poses the question, 'Who would steal water from school children?'

On with the show:

Lewis Ferris:

Our Met Service forecaster is not holding his breath waiting for rain.

Advertisement

Don Carson:

The PR Man for the New Zealand Forrest Owners Association comments on the theft of water in Northland, the trade crisis with China and how to be a good boss!

Jeremy Rookes and Stu Loe:

Today's panel features two drought-ravaged farmers from Central Hawkes Bay and North Canterbury, as the Big Dry shows no respite.



Barry Soper:

Our political correspondent ponders the SFO investigation into donations and the PM's high profile on the world stage.



Grant Nisbett:

We call in New Zealand's leading rugby caller to rescue Farmside Footy and this week's $100 TAB sports bet of the week sees punting on Trent Boult to have a good day at the Basin!