Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay talked to the self-anointed Prince of the Provinces Shane Jones - while listening to Prince.

On with the show:

Shane Jones:

We ask the self-anointed Prince of the Provinces to ponder water storage, whether we have too many forestry logs in one basket, how to protect our meat and dairy brands and what to do about the gangs and the media.

Advertisement

Jane Smith:

Is an outspoken North Otago farmer and former winner of the Ballance Farm Environment Awards who responds, on behalf of the provinces, to the Prince.

Cameron Bagrie:

Independent economist at a DairyNZ event in Northland, if New Zealand is potentially staring down the barrel of a recession due to coronavirus and drought.

Farmer Tom Martin:

Our UK correspondent says "Storm Dennis" is proving a real menace to farmers and townsfolk alike plus we ask why all is quiet on the Boris/Brexit front?

Shane McManaway:

The chief executive of Allflex comments on drought, mental health, the pea weevil and rubbing shoulders with a 'nobody' called John Eales.

Advertisement