Today on The Country, Rowena Duncum catches up with the good people of Southland to get a comprehensive report on the latest conditions, as the region copes with extreme flooding.

On with the show:

Jamie Mackay:

Today The Country host is stuck in his hometown of Riversdale due to extreme flooding in Southland, as he tries to make his way home to Dunedin.

Chris Brandolino:

NIWA's principal weather scientist has some sobering statistics for rainfall in the west and lower-south of the South Island. He also reports on the drought-affected areas of the North Island.

Marc Rivers:

Fonterra's chief financial officer gives an update on how the co-op is coping with flooding in Southland and takes a look at the latest GDT auction results.

Luke Howden and Hamish Walker:

The Hokonui breakfast host and National MP for Clutha-Southland talk about the incredible community spirit they have witnessed as the region deals with extreme flooding.

Erin Simpson and Hamish Gow:

Capability Development Manager at New Zealand Apples and Pears Inc and Professor in Agribusiness at Massey University report from the International Horticulture Immersion Program (IHIP) which is taking place in the Netherlands, Belgium, and Germany.

Neville Cook:

Southland Emergency Management chair reports on the latest conditions for the Southland floods.

Jon Pemberton and Dean Rabbidge:

Two Southland farmers share their experience with flooding in Southland.