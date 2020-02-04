This year marks 155 years since the Palmerston Waihemo A and P Society was established and secretary Maria Barta says the committee has worked hard to come up with novel and new classes and events to keep everyone interested at this weekend's show.

"We have the traditional competition sections among farmers in sheep, fleece, and cattle sections, but we also include llama, alpaca, donkey and mule classes."

A new event this year is the Eastern Agri Fun Event for children, with three classes according to their school year.

Barta said the competition was to test children's knowledge, skill and identification of various farming-related items.

Advertisement

"There are great prizes and entry is free."

"We also have some great entertainment for children, including a hobby horse event and the pet parade, and of course all the fun of the fair."

"The vintage machinery always provides an interesting display. And no show is complete without delicious food and a variety of trade stalls," she said.

The Garden and Gallery would show a great variety of exhibits. Traditional classes in textile crafts, baking and gardening sat alongside hunting, shooting and fishing, and the Workbench, where entrants could exhibit their skills in wood, leather, metal, pottery and glass.

Barta said equestrian classes were always well supported, with ribbons, trophies, prizes and garlands to be won in ridden, led and jumping classes.

She said the committee had also organised an inaugural car show for Sunday.

"This promises to be an exciting event with vintage, classic and sports cars on display."

Vehicles could be entered in the event on the day but earlier registration would be appreciated, Barta said.