Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with National Leader Simon Bridges to ask if Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern had pulled the asphalt out from under him with the Government's infrastructure package.



Tim Hunt:

Rabobank's Head of Research says New Zealand agricultural producers are poised to enjoy a fourth consecutive year of profitability in 2020 – with strong returns set to support farmers through a year of significant transition – according to a new report Agribusiness Outlook 2020 from the agribusiness banking specialist.

Simon Bridges:

National's leader says he won't be kicking The Country to touch and we ask if Jacinda has pulled the asphalt out from under his feet!

Chris Russell:

Our Australian correspondent comments on the bushfires, ongoing drought, the Australia Day lamb commercial and cheap crayfish.

Steve Carden:

The chief executive of New Zealand's biggest farming operation, Pāmu, talks about an increased annual profit, coronavirus and saving Kiwis.