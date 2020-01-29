Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Taine Randell to find out how the coronavirus outbreak is affecting our crayfish industry.

Taine Randell:

The interim chief executive of Takitimu Seafoods says the industry is holding its breath as live seafood exports to China are put on hold because of coronavirus.

Simon Limmer:

The coronavirus story is really starting to bite. We ask the chief executive of Silver Fern Farms how much disruption it is causing the meat industry, as farmers look to unload empty cows and old ewes from parched pastures.

Chris Brandolino:

We ask our NIWA weatherman for a rain dance as we take a look at the drought indicator map.

Jacinda Ardern:

The PM ponders an election date, a TVNZ-RNZ merger and we ask her why we've been kicked to touch from to weekly, to fortnightly, to monthly interviews here on The Country.

Jim Hopkins:

Is rural raconteur who wants to add some happiness to an alarmist world!

